Republicans keep saying the Biden recovery bill is too high in cost. Well, do this for me. Walk in some of the shoes of people who have lost their jobs. Given them your paycheck. Let them go out and be able to spend money and take their children on vacation. Let them go to the grocery store and don't have to worry about how they can pay their rent, pay their car note and insurance, and also can afford health insurance.
Now if you don't want to switch position with these poor people, who all want to get help to get back on their feet. Some of those same people who voted for you Republicans will get some of this money that the Democrats passed, for President Joe Biden.
IDA NELL J. ANDERSON
bus driver
Plaquemine