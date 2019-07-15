What would be the true cost of a hotel and conference center in Fontainebleau State Park? As the park is now, it is an excellent place to spend the day with the family and friends. You can go hiking, swimming, fishing, boating or just enjoy being outside. I would like to know where this conference center and hotel would be built, what is going to be taken away to do this?
On one hand, it seems that the state is pushing to preserve natural shorelines, on the other hand, they want to build a conference center that will probably have an adverse effect on the shore. Additionally, why would the state and parish want to compete with private hotels? I am tired of seeing my tax dollars being spent on some poorly thought out plan where the state, city and parish will probably need to shell out a lot of money on infrastructure initially and then subsidize the whole center in the future because it’s not meeting revenue projections.
I think that the state parks should be about more than just the bottom line dollar-wise, and if they are that broke, they should raise the entrance fee to make up the difference.
Jeff Wilson
retired
Mandeville