As I have watched the events of late unfold, I find myself asking, “Why me?”
In my 12 years on the council, three as chairman, seven as finance chair, I never witnessed or experienced the type of targeted discrimination that I’ve seen the last few months and I can’t help but take it personally.
I am a concerned, taxpaying, job-holding, property-owning, registered-to-vote citizen.
Why is the burden falling so much on people who look like me? Why is the punishment hitting people who live by me? Why is our government disrespecting people who shop in the same places as me? And why has the mayor-president decided to close only recreation programs and facilities that molded me?
Our consolidated government, the mayor-president and city and parish councils have gone wrong. They are disenfranchising and discriminating against people, particularly those of color. They cut off access to programs, events and facilities that encourage and promote quality of life. There’s total disregard for the well-being for legal citizens, taxpayers, community contributors, local business owner/operators and the families of North Lafayette.
Without any economic data, sensible cause and reasonable consideration, Lafayette Consolidated Government has managed to alienate the arts, refuse us recreational opportunities, castrate our cultural assets and ultimately unconstitutionally convict our community. These ill-considered actions will have lasting, harmful, and devastating impacts. Our ability to recover may be lost.
Too many of leaders have stood silently as our democracy has been undone and a dictatorship has taken root. The betrayal hurts like terminal cancer, seemingly with no cure, no treatment, no relief. The Physicians of Government and the Doctors of Politics have handed us a prescription of inequity that could be the final blow that would cause the death of North Lafayette.
But there is a God. And so we refuse to go away. We will not submit to the reckless ideas of an elected mayor-president or his appointed chief of minority affairs. These acts, which have the intent of marginalizing people and entire communities, will be resisted.
Look at this situation through the lens of equality and equity. What do you see?
Weigh this on the scales of justice and how does it measure? Hold this in your heart, in your true feelings and listen to your conscience. Because while it may be my community that is the target today, when this type of inequity is allowed to stand, it will fester and grow and eventually come to your doorstep. You may one day soon be asking yourself — why me? What has happened to my city?
As for me, I am concerned and will pray for God’s intervention.
KENNETH BOUDREAUX
former council chairman
Lafayette