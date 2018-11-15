For nearly 140 years, AT&T has been building the network on which the Baton Rouge area thrives, and the renaissance of downtown Baton Rouge has required private investment by the wireless industry.
These investments meet the needs of the significant increased data usage being stimulated by the new hotels, restaurants, condominium communities and other “smart” features, such as smart parking meters and bike sharing.
Our work today is yet another example of our determination to keep Baton Rouge out in front.
With more than 1.97 million miles of fiber-optics stretching across the state, we were the first company to begin laying fiber-optics in Louisiana more than three decades ago. And as consumer demands grew, we were also the first provider to bring gigabit speeds into the homes of Baton Rouge residents.
The path to robust infrastructure requires the removal of barriers to infrastructure deployment which helps allow private industry to invest in the modern components of these next-generation networks.
Wisely, Baton Rouge leaders see the clear need for these modern, wireless networks, and thanks to the adoption of smart policies by city and council leadership and staff, Baton Rouge is well-positioned to welcome innovation and new technologies — not only in Louisiana, but across the region.
The foundation of tomorrow’s economy is built on robust wireless infrastructure and dense fiber-optic networks, and AT&T’s long history of investment in Baton Rouge, leaves us well-positioned to move quickly and to continue building out these networks. From a wireless perspective, small cells are a vital component in this essential infrastructure.
Throughout the planning and construction process, we are working closely with leadership in Baton Rouge to ensure that these facilities are placed in locations that help meet current consumer demand, lay the foundation for smart cities applications, and account for other growth plans in the city.
Small cells — named such because they are small enough to be mounted on a pole, or possibly even pre-existing structures like light poles or traffic lights — are essential to the development and adoption of the technologies that can bring cost-savings to taxpayers, increase efficiency in city programs, support law enforcement and first-responders, and bring new services to businesses and residents.
Small cells can help bridge the digital divide, and by increasing network capacity — meeting today’s consumer demand — small cells are key to allowing businesses and residents to stay connected so the local economy continues to thrive.
We are proud of our long history, working to build Baton Rouge and spur the area economy, and the men and women of AT&T are working closely with city leadership to ensure that Baton Rouge continues to be a leader, welcoming investment and innovation.
Sonia Perez
president, AT&T Louisiana
Baton Rouge