I was appalled to read about the handling of World War II veteran David Saunders' body.
As the son of a World War II veteran, observing this perversion of another member of the greatest generation was incredibly challenging. Mr. Saunders was extremely proud of his service in the second world war and Korea and always wanted to give back in every way including his body. Mr. Saunders and his wife donated his body as a gift to science, not a spectacle. The brave men and women who served in World War II sacrificed their lives and bodies when this nation and the world were in great peril. We remain indebted to their great sacrifice and service for generations to come.
For Mr. Saunders' body to have been displayed as a spectacle is a shame, immoral and unethical. His life deserved more following his death.
I join our community in sharing my sincere and deepest condolences and support to his widow, Mrs. Elsie and their family.
HILLAR MOORE
district attorney
Baton Rouge