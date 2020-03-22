Dr. Luciana Borio, director of Medical and Bio-Defense Preparedness, part of Trump’s National Security Council, gave a speech in 2018 in Atlanta in which she said: “The threat of pandemic flu is our number-one health security concern. We know it can’t be stopped at our borders.”
The Trump White House eliminated her unit by entirely defunding and dissolving it.
It’s not hard to understand which part of her speech sent President Donald Trump into a rage: She simply stated the obvious truth that we couldn’t stop a pandemic “at our borders.”
Trump’s immediate destruction of this vital agency in our national security apparatus, coupled with his dozens of lies, deflections and delays in doing anything about the pandemic until forced to by the implacable, exponential spread of COVID-19, amount to a gross and intentional neglect of the central oath he took to keep the American people safe. Now, Trump is denying he eliminated Borio's Pandemic Response Unit.
Trump’s lies will directly lead to the deaths of unknown numbers of Americans. Every day Trump chose to lie in a failed attempt to slow the fall of the stock market and disguise his ineptitude, or refusal, to do his job gave COVID-19 a tighter grip around the throat of the innocent citizens of the United States.
WILLIAM RODNEY ALLEN
retired professor
Natchitoches