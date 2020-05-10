How dare state Rep. Blake Miguez, R-Erath, squander the sacrifice of so many Louisianans. How dare he squander the eight weeks that many of us have spent at home. How dare he squander sacrifice by the children that have missed school. How dare he squander the sacrifice of essential workers that have lost their lives. How dare he squander the lost jobs, missed birthdays, the canceled festivals.
How dare he try to open us all up to the risk of a second wave of infections.
The solution is not to rush; it is not to open early. The solution is to increase capacity for testing, to increase contact tracers. To increase our ability to find and isolate the infected so they cannot spread the virus further. The solution is to wait. To wait until we reach the requirements for Phase 1, and then to open slowly.
Miguez’s rash action is dangerous, and should people die needlessly because of it, their blood will be on his hands.
DEREK LANDRUM
educator
New Orleans