While the decades of emphasis on automobile use may have merit, it has created an enormous problem. There has been essentially no public action on the need for motorists to follow the traffic laws.
As a result, many motorists drive the wrong direction on one-way streets, fail to stop at stop signs and zoom right through crosswalks, ignore designated bicycle lanes, text while driving, and most dangerously, make turns without using a signal, frequently at very high speeds.
While the number of near-misses is impressive, the number of motorists crashing into people walking or riding bicycles is disturbing, particularly since the vast majority are preventable.
Motorists who do not follow the traffic laws are putting themselves and all others at great risk. A public education program using newspapers, television, social media and particularly billboards is desperately needed to restore order to our streets.
Colin Ash
Transportation Planner
New Orleans