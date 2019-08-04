In rereading the letter from attorney Tim Kappel: Kappel takes offense in the use of "nicknames" or "street names" as identification. He does not take into consideration that those names may be the only way some people can be identified. The name does not make the person a "thug." What the person does and how he lives his life makes him a thug.
Many in their community would know them only by the nick or street name. It is simply identification. I can think of many people from my time at Ethyl Corporation whom we only knew by the name they were called in the plant. There was "Dummy," "Loco," "Knot Hole," "Half-a-Chicken," "Honey Babe," "Poot," "Pet Rock," "Gros Neg" and many more. There were few who did not have a nickname. Quite often, a nickname was given by what one may say or something he did or some physical characteristic. No one complained or cried about the name they were called by. I doubt many who worked there could put a given name to a face today. My brother, Roy, was known by all as "Bushy." Few knew his given name or how he came to be called Bushy. It is on his gravestone today.
Lighten up, Mr. Kappel. Not everything people do is meant to be derogatory
George Traylor
retired building official
Denham Springs