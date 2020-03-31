New Orleans has seen its share of crises. And we have suffered loss of business, especially tourism business, because of hurricanes, floods and even a massive oil spill. Eating during these times has often been precarious — whether it is the National Guard distributing MREs, chefs cooking for first responders, or volunteers feeding displaced people.
We think of first responders as the police and firefighters, health care workers and political leaders. These are the people who serve in times of need. In our current crisis, we have an additional layer of invisible workers making it possible for us to eat, providing take out, and stocking our grocery shelves. This group — too often forgotten — is the food service worker in restaurants or groceries. They make up a huge workforce locally, yet they are often the lowest-paid workers, working long shifts and relying on tips.
In this time of crisis these workers — often without health insurance or sick leave — continue to go to work. We rely upon them to keep us fed and healthy. As during previous crises, they volunteer to prepare and distribute meals. They meet us at the curb or take our money in the grocery store. They brave the contact that we are all avoiding. They are invisible and taken for granted and making themselves vulnerable.
These unsung workers are not included in any list of first responder categories. They are not entitled to special benefits that might be accorded to first responders who succumb to COVID-19 as they serve us. Yet the food service workers continue to risk themselves to support the rest of us. It seems they serve us, not heroically as a firefighter running into a burning building — but as aproned servants, doing menial food-related tasks. These tasks are life-supporting needs for all of us. Right now, if a cook is let go because of exposure to COVID-19, that cook is often not paid for sick leave.
It is important that these crucial workers be taken into account when the government recognizes other first responders and makes special accommodations and benefits available to them. Cooking our own meals increases every time there is a crisis: it is less expensive than eating out and it gives us a sense of control. But fine dining take-out in lieu of restaurant eating is going to be an option that many find appealing. This may be one of the lasting cultural changes that arise from this very-isolating COVID-19 crisis. It makes us understand the value of family, friends, and of the workers who make it possible for us to continue to eat. Let us take care of them as they are taking care of us.
LIZ WILLIAMS
founder, National Food & Beverage Foundation
New Orleans