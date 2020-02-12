Kelly Holstine decided to hold our country hostage to garner her fifteen seconds of fame by kneeling for the anthem at the National Championship football game. It is getting old, seeing these people using America as a political springboard for their political views. They do not have to insult our country to give their views.
I'm grateful we have legitimate teachers who are truly leaders. We do not need selfish, give-me-the-spotlight, attention-grabbing, look-at-me wannabe educators, or others.
When I was in school, many years ago, our teachers taught us to honor and respect our country, not to disrespect it.
This practice is a scar on education and it is a scar on anyone who defiles America to further their political views.
WANDA E. BAILEY
retired
Baton Rouge