Thanks to Donald J. Trump, here’s what Americans are getting for Christmas: The worst health crisis in our history and perhaps a third-world coup.
The pandemic is wildly out of control and getting worse. On Dec. 10 alone, more Americans died from it than died on 9/11. Projections are for 70,000 more people to die before the end of the year.
The virus is spreading like wildfire because many people won’t wear masks. This widespread refusal began with President Trump’s public defiance of medical advice during coronavirus briefings. He has consistently rejected mask-wearing, hosted super-spreader events and mocked the president-elect, Joe Biden, for wearing a mask.
This is not just irresponsible behavior, it’s criminal. For months, Trump has ignored the pandemic. He refuses to sympathize with families of victims or with the doctors and nurses working in overwhelmed hospitals where emergency patients may soon be told to go home to die.
Then there is the election. In 2020, Biden won by the Electoral College vote by same “landslide” total that Trump claimed in 2016. Biden also received 7 million more popular votes than his opponent.
Long before election day, Trump claimed the election was “rigged” because mail-in ballots were suddenly somehow illegal. Forget for a moment that each ballot is checked against a registered voter’s name. For Trump and his followers, the changing vote totals, as mail-in ballots were counted, revealed fraud.
Here’s where it gets scary and where the prospect of a coup to overturn the Constitution becomes real. Even though votes have been certified in every state and even though the Electoral College vote on Dec. 14 should have settled matters, Trump still incites his followers with lies and conspiracy theories. And he files more bogus lawsuits.
His rhetoric is so inflammatory that many Republican election officials have received death threats. By not refusing to accept a peaceful transfer of power, Trump has laid the groundwork for violent insurrection. Perhaps with the Electoral College vote, the uproar will die down. But I doubt it.
J. GERALD KENNEDY
retired professor
Baton Rouge