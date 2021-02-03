“A thinly veiled effort by the uber-elites in our country, who look down on most Americans, to denigrate further those people who chose to vote for President Trump and not vote for President Biden.” (Associated Press, Jan. 26.)
This is Sen. John N. Kennedy’s description of the most recent impeachment of Donald Trump while he was still president of the United States. Is Kennedy using the title “uber-elite” as a dog whistle? Kennedy is the beneficiary of the most elite education in the world: Vanderbilt University, University of Virginia Law School and Magdalen College at Oxford in England. Does he qualify as uber-elite?
Most importantly, his comment is not on point. By castigating the Republican and Democratic legislators who voted for impeachment, he obscures, then ignores the charges and hints that he will not be an impartial juror as his oath demands.
The impeachment vote was never about denigrating people who voted for Donald Trump. It was always about Trump’s actions that resulted in an assault on the Capitol and the democratic process, a violent, lethal, sinister attack upon the very fabric of this country in an attempt to overturn the duly certified election results that did not favor him.
It was also about Trump’s actions to undermine the most scrutinized, meticulously counted and transparent election in my memory. I hope Kennedy will simply ask himself whether the evidence at trial supports wrongdoing by Trump when he was president. Any other consideration is now extraneous.
WALTER E. LEVY III
physician
Metairie