Jennifer Carwile points out incarceration rates-- from highest rates, top-- peaking at Louisiana, then the Uniten States, then other countries, during her presentation on criminal justice and police issuesat St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church , Tuesday, August 14, 2018, where Together Baton Rouge launched its ‘2020 Civic Vision’ plan to address five local issues-- poverty, education, police reform, health care and flood prevention-- in Baton Rouge over the next two years.