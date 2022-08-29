While I admire letter writer Nancy Berault’s capacity for forgiveness of Donald Trump’s treason, I agree with U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney that without consequence, this was merely a rehearsal.
To suggest this is similar to Richard Nixon’s crime, Trump’s actions far exceed a break-in for information and its cover-up. Trump’s scheming and bullying caused death threats to election officials and poll workers. When that didn’t work, he tried fake electors to throw chaos into completing the tabulation, and as a last resort, assembled a mob to keep Congress from doing so.
Nixon resigned, making his vice president the president. He didn't call him a traitor for a mob to hang because the vice president was following the law. There is no comparison!
Plus Nixon accepted his fate and put America first. Trump continues his fraud of “stop the steal,” having collected over $250 million from supporters, made out to him. And, added gall, he got caught multiple billing them without their authority.
Yes, Nixon got on a plane and waved goodbye, Trump is still attending rallies perpetrating the same lies, sowing discord and division. That’s not “putting America first” or “saving America.” A patriot would be supporting our American president, not lying that Joe Biden can’t complete a sentence while calling Vladimir Putin, a modern-day Hitler, “so smart” and “brilliant.”
No, the U.S. has a crime problem now and letting the criminals get away with it without any remorse, desire to do right or consequences is only inviting more of the same. Cheney is a Republican with guts; we need more like her standing up for our laws and calling out even the head lawbreaker. I stand with Liz. We need Truth — not Trump.
TERRY GRUNDMANN
sales engineer
Kenner