I am writing to give kudos to Jacques Doucet and his Team of Supporters for his ongoing Red, Rock & Blue Softball Games that he sponsors annually and that were just held at BREC Oak Villa Park to raise money for local military charities like the Blue Star Moms.
What a blessing it was for me to be able to volunteer for this again and especially for many who have been desperately awaiting for an opportunity to "Take Me Out To The Ballgame" in these COVID-19 sheltering and homebound days!
It was also so good to see so many young and old, black and white spectators and teams to come out to support this great community gathering ... a wonderful way to usher in unified Independence Day celebrations with a grand slam event.
Geaux Jacques for bringing Red Stick together to hit some sorely needed "homers."
KEITH HORCASITAS
social worker
Baton Rouge