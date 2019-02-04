When I read Michael Duran's letter, "It's time for perspective on abortion," I was deeply disappointed. It's not because I am for abortion. In fact, it's precisely because I strive to be totally and consistently pro-life. I am writing to illustrate the fact that when you're truly pro-life, you stand up for the dignity of life from womb to tomb and do not stand by when that dignity is attacked in any way.
Let's leave politics out of this. In his letter, Duran contrasted evils such as a "college date rape," "police-on-black shootings," and "the occasional separation of illegal immigrants from their children" to the issue of abortion. I am unable to express how deeply each of these grieve me. They are all unspeakable tragedies. But Duran belittled the first three to make a point about the latter. When you're pro-life, you absolutely cannot use tragedies and human suffering as a tool to say how evil abortion is.
I am completely opposed to abortion, and I believe it is the greatest evil of our time. That's why the pro-life movement focuses primarily on abortion. However, we cannot ignore or belittle other evils, even for the sake of a good cause. The pro-life movement is not heartless and angry. In fact, the vast majority of pro-life people that I know and love embody charity, generosity, joy and open-mindedness. Contrary to popular belief, we don't believe abortion advocates are unintelligent or evil. We just firmly believe that abortion itself is evil. It is true that our specific movement focuses mainly on protecting the lives of the unborn and supporting mothers in crisis pregnancies. However, being truly pro-life, we stand for the dignity of every single human throughout his or her entire life.
Monica Chasuk
student
Baton Rouge