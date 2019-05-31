Regarding the news about the Global Wildlife Center, I would like to thank The Advocate and WWL-TV for exposing the cruelty and abuse of animals and people at this facility. Thank you to the brave employees who spoke out about a man so greedy and unprincipled he would sell friendly deer to be "sport" for hunting facilities. It is my hope that the owner will be prosecuted and the animals will be cared for and receive spay/neuter so the population does not explode.
Sadly, animal abuse is all around for those who open their eyes. From the cats allowed to roam and breed freely by an irresponsible neighbor, to backyard breeder and puppy mill "breeding stock" kept in squalid conditions with inadequate space, light and medical care, and on to unfortunate dogs raised (or stolen) to be abused and killed in dog-fighting rings, the outlook for many animals is dismal. As we see here, "non-domesticated animals" are not safe, either, when humans intervene and use them for profit or as a sideshow. And this list doesn't include many of the places where animals suffer, from the fur industry to animal attractions, trophy hunting, factory farming and research institutions. The list goes on and on.
I recently heard a PETCO representative speak at the Louisiana SPCA about the future of animal welfare. He said that there is no greater social movement that has made such drastic change in a short time than awareness of the plight of animals and the realization that they have rights. We still have a long way to go, but adoptions and spay/neuter of companion animals is up, and many people are calling for more laws protecting animals.
If everyone will report abuse when they see it, avoid using/consuming products that cause animal suffering, spay/neuter their pets and adopt from shelters and rescues, we can put the "human" back in humane treatment.
Nita Hemeter
volunteer cat trapper
New Orleans