A shift to watch in education is the inclusion of the progress-growth measure in the state accountability system. Historically, school performance results have been based solely on the achievement of students. When school performance results are released in the coming days, the results will also help educators and stakeholders understand how well students are growing academically in each school.
This new growth information presents a lot of promise. Understanding the growth trajectory of students will inform critical decisions such as student and teacher support needs. The change will also better illuminate the great strides our students and educators are making. In the past, school performance measures left me with unanswered questions as I prepared to visit schools and work with educators, and we heard the same from educators and other stakeholders in preparing our plan to implement the new federal Every Student Succeeds Act.
Progress data released this summer revealed encouraging areas of growth and highlighted a number of high achieving schools. The gains being made throughout the state reflect the commitment and hard work of students and educators. I congratulate the students, teachers, and leaders of Acadiana on their positive results.
Among these successes, East Elementary School in St. Landry Parish and Kaplan High School in Vermilion Parish placed among the top 10 in the state for top growth percentage in English and math. Early College Academy, Broadmoor Elementary, and Duson Elementary in Lafayette Parish also registered very high progress results. Vermilion Parish was among the overall top growth districts and one of the highest performing systems in educating students with disabilities and English learners.
In addition to incorporating growth into the school performance scores, we are also gradually raising the performance standards toward our 2025 goal of the majority of students in ‘A’ schools being on a path to college and career readiness. When the scores are released Nov. 8 on LouisianaSchools.com, shifts in letter grades will reflect these higher performance standards.
The accountability system is a tool intended to support the continuous improvement of our schools to ensure that each child is well served by our state. Our educators take the results very seriously. The annual release of letter grades always presents a great opportunity for informed discussions between parents and educators about student progress. It is my hope that this year’s release encourages productive engagement once again as we examine more complete information on school performance than we have ever had before.
Together we are building the strong foundation necessary for Louisiana’s children to meet their full potential. The best is yet to come.
Holly Boffy
vice president, State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education
Baton Rouge