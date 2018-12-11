Watching quite a bit of coverage on the death and funeral of President George H.W. Bush, two things stood out in the commentaries. First, all of the news anchors on all of the networks I watched talked about Bush’s character, honesty, dignity, integrity. service, humility, compassion, kindness, loyalty, fidelity, and concern for others. One commentator, discussing his decision to invite Trump to the funeral, said one of his last acts on Earth was one of forgiveness and that is huge.
The second thing I noticed was an omission from all of the commentators on all of the networks. I don’t know if the omission was because of lack of recognition and understanding or deliberate because in today’s society it is considered politically incorrect. The omission, in my opinion, was not pointing out that all of the characteristics so admired are basic beliefs of his Christian faith. He never put politics, power, or position above his faith. To the contrary, his words and deeds in all aspects of his life were shaped by his faith, and that is huge.
The lesson lost from that omission is also really huge. If those beliefs and behaviors are so admired by the press, the politicians, and the people in the country, why aren’t they practiced by everyone? How great would our communities and our country be if we all practiced what we are supposed to believe and what we admire in the people who do? If we did, is it possible we could spread those attitudes and behaviors throughout the country, maybe even to Washington, D.C. and throughout the media? Even if it's not possible, our immediate surroundings would be much better and that makes it worth the effort.
If all of us who believe in “The Greater Good” and who want what President Bush wanted — a kinder, gentler world — would make living our faith a New Year Resolution, I suspect the impact would be tremendous. It's worth a try.
Bo Bienvenu
retired
Prairieville