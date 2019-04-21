sessionopens0636.040919 bf.jpg (copy)
Gov. John Bel Edwards is asking the Louisiana Legislature to raise the minimum wage and give teachers a pay raise.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

The flat refusal of the Louisiana House of Representatives Education Committee to approve the state board of education’s request for $39 million in additional education funding by a 9-5 vote shows the need for resolute action by the teacher unions of Louisiana to do two things:

  • Begin merger talks between the two dominant teacher organizations to build a strong united organization.

  • Begin plans for a teacher strike and a mass rally on the steps of the State Capitol.

Such action will work. To gain evidence it will work, one need only look at the successful strike actions by teachers in such conservative states as West Virginia and Oklahoma that resulted in much larger raises than what is being proposed by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

I think the governor’s heart is in the right place, but he needs bold action on the part of teachers to bring pressure on many of the Republican legislators elected during the Jindal administration.

Pussy-footing around and pleas to "do the right thing" won’t get the job done. Bold, united, concerted action will.

Bob Crowley

retired executive director, Louisiana Federation of Teachers

New Orleans

