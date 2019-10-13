In what may be the stupidest defense of President Donald Trump so far, Ohio U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan tells ABC News that Trump was "not serious" when he suggested that China, a major adversary, should initiate an investigation into his political opponent. Jordan stated, "I don't think anyone in America really believes — except people maybe in the press and some Democrats in Congress really believe that the president of the United States thinks China is going to investigate."
Even the staunchest Trump defender, having seen his statement re: China and Biden investigation, can't honestly believe that he was joking.
The other interesting thing about this is that, in a typically obtuse Jim Jordan fashion, he is actually saying that, if Trump was serious (which he was), it would be a very bad thing (which it is).
Wonder why President Andrew Johnson didn't think of the "I was kidding" defense.
Thomas G. Lamparter
retired
Baton Rouge