I have been encouraged to see growing interest and awareness of the importance of the search for the next East Baton Rouge Parish school superintendent. Likewise, I have been pleased with the recent progress the school system has made. As a citizen with a deep investment in Baton Rouge’s future and in our community’s public schools, I believe it is critical the board selects a superintendent who will take the schools to the next level.
The most important job of our elected school board members is to select a visionary leader with new ideas to push the district forward, someone willing to be bold with thought and implementation. There has not been a more critical need for a truly visionary leader in decades.
Our community has a brief window of opportunity to fundamentally alter the course of our school system. This moment requires courageous leadership from the board and its chosen leader. We cannot settle. We must swing for the fence and hire a thought leader, someone capable of attracting the best talent to work in our schools.
The new superintendent must have a strong plan for underperforming schools. Despite challenges, I am confident that with a clear vision, a great superintendent can position our city for growth and unlock untold economic opportunities for businesses and people across our community. This superintendent can also galvanize the business community and area people to get behind the school system.
In a 2019 survey, area business leaders ranked access to quality schools behind only traffic as the biggest obstacle to business. To achieve our potential, we must build a school system that prepares students to achieve its full potential.
MICHAEL POLITO
CEO, MAPP
Baton Rouge