Jimmy Faircloth may be an excellent attorney and well-versed in the application of the rule of law, yet as a former science teacher, I believe I could enlighten him about how scientists view data.
Data exists in a context of known and unknown facts that must be thoughtfully and fairly considered by the working scientist. In the example Faircloth gives, in which a small percentage of COVID-19 cases are linked to exposure in a bar setting, most scientists would quickly explain that this is impacted by the fact that bars have been closed during most of the time the COVID-19 has been spreading.
In addition, even when bars were open, most of the population (having good common sense) chose to avoid these places, thus driving down to zero their chances of contracting the virus there, while they could not completely avoid other sources of infection from places such as grocery stores and work.
In other words, the virus has had an extremely limited opportunity to spread in bars. When people did provide it with that opportunity, it took advantage of it, as the data also shows.
CAROLYN DEYO
retired science teacher
Baton Rouge