“Delay and Disruption” should be the new motto of the Grand Old Party. They earned it Wednesday in the streets of D.C. and the halls of Congress.
“Delay” by insurrectionist Republican senators and representatives, who defied the will of voters to file protests slowing the electoral vote-counting process.
“Disruption” by civil disturbance as Trump’s foot soldiers overran the Capitol pursuing the same objective, slowing the electoral vote-counting process.
Wednesday’s events, in the streets and in Congress, brought shame to these shores in the eyes of the world.
Some members of Louisiana’s congressional delegation participated in this game of delay and disruption, even after the break-in led numerous other Republicans to reverse their opposition to certifying electoral votes.
Five Louisiana politicians voted to overturn the popular and electoral votes that elected Joe Biden: Sen. John Kennedy and Reps. Clay Higgins, Mike Johnson, Steve Scalise and Garret Graves.
Some may get reelected despite their votes. Some, we might hope, will get unelected because of them. But either way, we and history should remember their votes without affection.
DAVID MARCELLO
director, The Public Law Center
New Orleans