I would like to respond to Will Sutton’s commentary.
Sutton’s comment that we only need guns for the military, self-defense and hunting excluded the huge use of guns in amateur sport shooting competition. Some of these amateur shooting sports like skeet and trap are featured in the Olympics.
Personally, I have recorded over 100,000 in competitive amateur registered sporting clay targets and I own, like many others, numerous shotguns utilized for the different events.
Throughout Louisiana, weekly amateur clay target competition requires more guns being used, carried or stored safely on gun carts than you can count. The participants enjoy the thrill of amateur competition and the satisfaction of breaking targets.
It bothers me that an inanimate object, such as a gun, is vilified when the true villain is the person pulling the trigger.
J. DAN LAVERGNE
president, Louisiana Sporting Clays Association
Lafayette