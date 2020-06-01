Louisiana has the opportunity to do what no other state has done: put a computer device in the hands of every child.
The necessity of ensuring every child has a tablet or laptop has never been greater amid school building closures that require at-home education. The fact that Louisiana has the resources within its reach to address this head-on makes it a moral imperative.
Currently, nearly a third of Louisiana students do not have access to a device at home. Similarly, one-third of students do not have access to the internet. And students of color and students from low-income families — already historically underserved by our educational system — are at the precipice of this digital divide.
The ongoing public health crisis has manifested an alarming digital learning divide that threatens the educational gains Louisiana has made in recent years, as well as our state’s long-term economic viability. Paper homework packets will not provide the knowledge and skills needed by the workforce of the future. While tablets and laptops are not a panacea for the unprecedented challenges ahead, they are foundational to learning in the 21st century.
In late April, Louisiana received $287 million of federal relief funding for K-12 education, of which $260 million was immediately distributed to school systems with a charge to develop local plans for a strong start to the 2020-2021 school year. The Louisiana Department of Education, where I serve as assistant superintendent, outlined the key priorities that should be included in those plans. Chief among them: equipping every child, preschool through grade 12, with a device and internet access to ensure equitable access to continuous education.
The department isn’t alone. When asked how K-12 relief funds should be directed, nearly every group, from advocacy organizations to school boards to teacher unions to business, emphasized access to technology.
It’s an achievable goal, but only if the state pools its resources and directs every available dollar toward this worthy end.
In addition to the federal relief dollars that have already been allocated, Louisiana was one of the first four states to receive in April an award from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, which can support K-12 and higher education, at each governor’s discretion.
Louisiana has the opportunity in the coming days and weeks to use this money to answer an urgent call for equity. It has the chance to match every dollar school systems invest in devices and achieve a 1:1 student-to-computer ratio across the state.
Louisiana must seize this opportunity and close the digital divide — not just because it would be the first state to do so, but because it is the right thing to do for our children. And, finally, it’s within our means.
CATHERINE POZNIAK
assistant superintendent of fiscal operations and federal support, Louisiana Department of Education
Baton Rouge