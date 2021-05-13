I was appalled to see photos titled "Release and Remember" on page 1 of a recent Metro section.
Violent crimes are a horrible reality in New Orleans and victims of those crimes deserve to be remembered. But to honor victims of violence with a balloon release is itself a violent assault on our environment.
Released balloons and the ribbons attached to them kill or injure sea turtles and other marine life as well as birds, livestock and pets. Balloon debris is one of the deadliest plastics found in our waterways.
Even so-called "biodegradable" balloons, which can harm wildlife before they break down, pose a threat. Surely our sheriff's office can find a more appropriate way to honor the victims of violent crime than by hosting a balloon release.
If suggestions are needed, consider honoring them in a way that benefits the environment or our community: Plant native trees or wildflowers, organize an event to clean litter from bayous and parks, organize a walk that remembers the victims, schedule a day to read aloud to children at a public library. Yes, we should remember these victims. But please remember them in a sustainable, environmentally friendly way.
KATHLEEN SCHRENK
writer
New Orleans