Everyone loves a good story about a small businessman who “beats” the system and gets rich. However, when the subject involves drinking and driving, more attention should have been given to why the “Open Container Ordinance” was needed.
Louisiana people love to party and eat good food, and alcohol is usually included. Unfortunately, intoxication and driving can result in injuries and deaths and other serious consequences.
Efforts were underway in Lafayette to address the problems of DWI when the “taped lid” legal workaround was devised. The Lafayette M.A.D.D. chapter joined with others to develop a comprehensive plan, including: community education and awareness; engagement of local and state agencies and governments; and creation of ordinances, state laws and procedures for greater effectiveness. Acadian Ambulance, area physicians and hospitals, the university and churches pitched in as they mended the broken lives left behind.
The goal was never to shut down alcohol businesses but to develop a plan that would keep people safer, get help for those with alcohol problems and increase accountability from all who contributed to or dealt with this issue.
Accomplishments included: open alcohol container city ordinance; pre-sentence investigation program to identify and refer people for treatment with alcohol problems; mandatory 2 a.m. bar closing ordinance, city/parish; state law with .08 as legal intoxication level; DWI driving demonstration at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette to illustrate the cumulative impact of increased alcohol consumption on driving performance (confirmed with blood samples).
Many people contributed, but notable were Lafayette City Court Judge Kaliste Saloom, Lafayette District Attorney Nathan Stansbury, Lafayette Mayor Dud LaStrapes, the City Council and Asbury Methodist Church. It truly took a village, and lives have been saved.
MARY LIB GUERCIO
retired teacher
Lafayette