I normally enjoy reading Ed Pratt's columns, but I have to say that on this one he is way out over his skis. He complains about being subjected, by a group at a neighboring table, to a political conversation while eating lunch in a restaurant. He suggests, without knowing so, that the conversation, apparently complimentary to President Donald Trump, was intended to discomfit him.
I was raised by my parents, as are many in the South, to believe that it's inappropriate to talk politics and religion in polite company, and this letter is not meant to support either. Rather, it's to point out that 1) Pratt doesn't know that these men were targeting him; 2) they have no "bully pulpit" from which to share their views, as he does; 3) last time I checked, it wasn't a crime (although perhaps not considerate of others) to discuss politics in public; and 4) Pratt's complaint is tone-deaf when one considers what has happened to certain prominent conservatives experiencing the same or much worse, without any dismay on the part of the press:
- Sarah Huckabee Sanders and family driven from a restaurant;
- Ivanka Trump and child harassed on a Jet Blue flight;
- Kellyanne Conway accosted and screamed at in a supermarket.
How do you think they felt?
Pratt's being upset at merely overhearing a conversation which may or may not have been directed at him is silly and thin-skinned. Sometimes, I think many of the problems we create could be solved by remembering the childhood adage, "Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me." Words of others rarely have harmful consequences unless we let them. Having read other of Pratt's columns, I would like to believe that he is bigger than that.
Lastly, what, exactly, is the point of the column? Was it a whine? Does the author mean to proscribe public speech with which he disagrees? Would he have criticized those engaged in a loud anti-Trump discussion? Or is he arguing for civility no matter one's politics? If the latter, I take it Pratt would also condemn the offenders in the examples set forth above.
Myron Walker
lawyer
Baton Rouge