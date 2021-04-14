I have been focused on criminal justice reform for 10 years and am focusing with other business and civic leaders on addressing the drivers of Louisiana's world-leading incarceration rate. They include our jails and prisons being the default solution for mental illness, a debtors' prison for those not convicted of a crime who cannot afford bail, life sentences without benefit of parole and unconstrained district attorney discretion.
I am pleased to report that in the first 100 days in office, District Attorney Jason Williams has unflinchingly begun the process of restoring confidence in the administration of justice while addressing concerns of safety, mass incarceration, and the toll that violence plays on victims and survivors. He has accomplished this in spite of COVID-related shutdowns of courts and trials. At the same time, while isolation, unemployment, and domestic violence have driven up homicide rates, our legal system spends more money on prisons and jails than on mental health services, housing, drug treatment and employment. These are serious problems requiring reform.
Unfortunately, these challenges — especially the COVID-driven spike in murders — make it easy to dismiss Williams' reform efforts and exploit the victims for political gain without actually addressing the drivers of crime. I urge those interested in addressing the real problem to join Louisiana Survivors For Reform, a coalition of crime survivors, families of homicide victims and other organizations seeking to reform the criminal justice system.
Williams' approach is to focus on serious offenses occurring today, rather than allow our courts to overflow with minor, drug-related offenses and nonviolent crime, costing taxpayers and keeping police officers in courtrooms rather than on the streets. These outdated policies drove up incarceration for which the entire state of Louisiana is now paying.
The challenges that burden our criminal legal system did not happen overnight. They won't be fixed in one year either. Williams is doing exactly what he promised to do when we elected him; setting up systems to make data-driven decisions and developing clear policies that, if effectuated, will make us all safer.
PRES KABACOFF
business and civic leader
New Orleans