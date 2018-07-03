Why do you continue to give Dan Fagan a platform to disseminate his ill-informed ideas? He is a binary thinker incapable of evaluating the merits of an issue based on any criterion than how much it will cost the state treasury.
Dan Fagan: If Amtrak keeps losing money, why are Louisiana legislators wasting time propping up a rail service?
The recent object of his ire, that he bloviated about in his June 24 column, is a proposed public railway between New Orleans and Baton Rouge. Never mind that public transportation is a net positive for society in terms of decreased highway congestion and pollution, Fagan’s only concern is how much money has been spent on the project. His argument that it’s a harebrained idea to spend tax dollars on a passenger rail between New Orleans and Baton because rail travel is obsolete will come as quite a surprise to the Florida Department of Transportation, which has successfully operated it’s Tri-Rail system for decades.
Peppering his piece with derogatory comments about people who care enough about the climate and humanity to heed the advice of climate scientists does his argument no service either, but it does show he’s willing to ignore demonstrable scientific facts simply to make an erroneous point.
Edward A. Doskey
lawyer
New Orleans