I write as one of the “nimrods” who strongly disagree with Peter Carmichael’s letter of Oct. 25, “Donald Trump’s performance on COVID-19 much better than the public believes.”
The letter reads like a President Trump stump speech. It states that experts predicted 2.2 million deaths from the virus and that Trump has reduced that by 90%.
That prediction was if we did absolutely nothing, which was never going to happen. In fact, many scientists have concluded that because of Trump’s delay, inaction, bad example and failure to form a coordinated plan, tens of thousands of people have died from the virus who otherwise would not have.
Trump repeatedly refers to the fact that he restricted flights from China at an early juncture, never mentioning that 40,000 Americans were allowed to return from China at that same time, all of whom had an equal chance to be carrying the virus. Trump delayed deployment of the Defense Production Act to produce PPE, never formed a coordinated national plan of testing as promised and, perhaps worst of all, has cast doubt upon the efficacy of mask wearing, has violated state restrictions in packing hordes of mask-less supporters into his rallies and has consistently lied to this country, telling us that we’re turning a corner on the virus when, in fact, the spread is getting worse and worse.
Those who saw Trump’s unfitness for office in 2016 are now seeing that unfitness manifested horrifically in a leader whose only real contribution has been to downplay the virus so that people don’t “panic.” The president had a chance to lead this nation heroically and effectively. Instead, he has intentionally mismanaged the pandemic for his political benefit.
TREY MUSTIAN
lawyer
Jefferson