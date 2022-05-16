When it comes to K-12 education, there is much emphasis on graduation rates and college enrollment. While obviously critical, we in New Orleans have been setting our sights on students’ long-term success in life.
Key to this is economic mobility, an important objective in a city where 2 in 5 children live in poverty. As part of preparing students for graduation, our schools must prepare them to connect to and succeed in the high-wage careers that we know will be available regionally based on economic forecasting data.
Career-connected learning requires a strong continuum of experiences and training programs that inspires young people, exposes them to potential career pathways and provides them with advanced training and work-based opportunities alongside their core academic curriculum.
This already is happening in our schools through a partnership with YouthForce NOLA. Its network of schools, businesses, training providers and community organizations is providing students with the skills and experiences they need to succeed.
In addition, career-connected learning is an investment in the future of our business community. Recently, the CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said the top problem facing American businesses is their inability to hire enough qualified workers. Career-connected learning positions our young people to fill these employment gaps.
Hosting a YouthForce intern this summer is one way local employers can help prepare our young people for career success. YouthForce works closely with employers, providing tools and guidance to help create a meaningful internship experience for interns and employers.
Contact YouthForce NOLA to become an intern host, or engage in other career-connected learning opportunities with students, today. Helping young people along the path to lifetime success will ultimately lead to the success of us all.
HENDERSON LEWIS JR.
superintendent, NOLA Public Schools
New Orleans