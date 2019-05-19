This letter is in response to Kaitlin Schmidtke's misguided letter about the oil and gas industry in Louisiana. Schmidtke, from Houston, seems to think that we need to give oil and gas more of our precious resources instead of turning away from these polluting industries to renewables. Why would we do that? So that oil and gas can continue to destroy our land, the seafood that she so loves and the health and safety of our citizens? This was the most egregious propaganda I've seen recently regarding oil and gas.
We know that the oil and gas industry is directly responsible for over 60% of Louisiana's coastal land loss and that oil spills and pipeline ruptures are damaging the fishing community. The BP disaster cost the fishing industry $94 million dollars, inundating the Gulf with 4 million barrels of oil.
The recent Bayou Bridge Pipeline debacle is another reason to resist. This is oil for profit. Not oil for energy independence.
Schmidtke's letter was an attempt to convince Louisianans that oil and natural gas are "the underlying ties" for every industry. As a staffer with the Consumer Energy Alliance, Karen Schmidtke is perpetrating Big Oil’s big lie: that the oil industry is good for our coast and our seafood." It is not. Why would we trust an industry that knew about climate change in the 1970s but choose to lie about it because of profit?
We need to leave the oil and gas in the ground and move to sustainable energy solutions. We need to retrain our oil workers so that they can make a living wage in industries that do not put profit above the health and safety of humans. According to the real scientists at the United Nations, we are faced with a crisis with precious little time left to save resources and turn to renewables and conservation.
Our state and federal lawmakers are climate change deniers and delayers, bought and paid for by oil and gas. We cannot trust them to do the right thing. What will it take to end the lies? I invite Schmidtke to get off the payroll of oil and gas and do the right thing by telling it like it is. Oil and gas have destroyed our land, polluted our water and our food and caused death and destruction. I know it's hard to believe that we can turn out backs on fossil fuels and have a productive society. But, if we continue down this path, it will end in more destruction.
Daneeta Jackson
filmmaker
New Orleans