When facing Category 5 hurricanes, catastrophic floods or a public health emergency, the people of Louisiana continue to prove their unity and resilience during the darkest points of a crisis.
Weeks ago, as the coronavirus began to spread across our state, public health experts warned that a surge of COVID-19 patients might overwhelm hospitals’ supply of ventilators and intensive care unit beds.
Louisiana’s frontline healthcare personnel collaborated on innovative solutions to prepare for this surge and provide compassionate care at the bedside. Covered in personal protective equipment, they established drive-through testing sites and implemented new clinical guidelines to help limit the spread of the virus.
State and federal elected officials provided necessary support to ensure hospitals remain open and strengthen their capacity to care for the sickest patients. Businesses and other community groups donated essential resources to hospitals and expressed their gratitude and support to Louisiana’s healthcare heroes in many ways.
In recent days, we have seen several televised examples of recovered COVID-19 patients cheered on by hospital staff and community members as they return home after spending weeks battling for their lives in hospital ICUs.
Though this pandemic may be far from over, these powerful stories provide us with hope and with reasons to be thankful, as we continue working together for a safer and healthier state and for a thriving economy.
PAUL SALLES
president, Louisiana Hospital Association
Baton Rouge