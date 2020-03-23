I have always been an avid reader of this newspaper. Reading the paper with a hot cup of coffee starts every day for me. Even through this frightening pandemic, I read all the “horror” stories of this disease spreading across the world every day and how each of us should be handling this crisis, (and with trepidation, reading the obituaries).
The printed news and TV news are engulfing us and we are heeding all the warnings of safety. I will say that I, like most of us, love to laugh at funny jokes and stories … when they are funny. However, in the March 22 edition, I was horrified and disgusted to read Walt Handelsman’s very sick “cartoon.” The best way to stay 6 feet away … then a drawing of a headstone with the caption, “The worst way.”
If that is supposed to be humorous, or considered “dark humor,” it is simply despicable. (Walt should stick with his bubble cartoons that his readers enjoy and have fun participating in with their captions.)
SUSAN LIPSEY
community volunteer
Baton Rouge