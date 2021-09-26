Stinky garbage and rotting trash are not the only sources of the bad smells in the city of New Orleans.
Near my house, there are several sewer manholes. Whenever it rains heavily, the force of draining rainwater mixes with the sewer flow, and the covers get blown off into the street. Then filthy, raw sewage erupts all over the place. The open manholes, of course, also create very dangerous driving hazards.
Many times residents in the area have called the Sewerage and Water Board, but nothing has changed. What a mess.
ROSE MARIE REDMANN
homemaker
New Orleans