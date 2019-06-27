President Donald Trump is finally creating jobs in our state. Up in north Louisiana, Winn Parish Sheriff Cranford Jordan just signed a contract with the federal government to hold up to 1,100 immigrant detainees at the Winn Parish Correctional Facility. The local people who were incarcerated there have been shipped to other locations. You see, the feds pay more per inmate per day. So, obviously, Jordan had to make room. Never mind that the local inmates had family in Winn Parish who went to visit them every week. Maintaining a connection to the local community isn’t important for a soon-to-be-released inmate anyway.

This new contract is a godsend for Jordan, who has seen his budget go down after new bipartisan Smart on Crime laws passed by the state Legislature have decreased state prison populations. He’s adding staff, guards are getting raises, and the prison is getting air conditioning and a new roof. “The trickle down benefits the economy of Winn Parish, but not only Winn, there is Natchitoches and others that have employees at the center. The employees will have more money to put back into the local businesses,” Jordan said.

Competing proposals emerge to address border crisis; See how Louisiana members voted WASHINGTON — The U.S. House advanced late Tuesday a $4.5 billion emergency humanitarian aid measure meant to address increasingly dire conditi…

The best part is that the job is much easier. When you’re imprisoning people whose only crime is fleeing violence to try to keep their family safe, you have a much easier time controlling them. Detainees "are very complacent and frankly, easier to handle than inmates,” Jordan said of the 800 people he was currently holding at Winn Parish Correctional Center.

Trump supporters, is this what y’all mean by making America great again?

Natalie K. Mitchell

lawyer

New Orleans