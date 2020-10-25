I saw a letter in The Advocate demanding that Biden/Harris answer a question about “packing the Supreme Court.”
If Amy Coney Barrett is approved for the court then she will be the sixth Catholic in a court of nine justices. This is 66% of the total from a group that only represents 22% of the US population. It appears that someone has already packed the court.
There is no set number of judges in the Constitution. When the U.S. was founded there were six justices on the court. What we should do is complete the court by setting the number as 12 in law — the same as the jury number.
We should end lifetime appointments for all judges, putting one term of 12 or 16 years for all judges. No judicial candidate in any federal court should be confirmed without a two-third majority.
The Senate could submit a list of candidates who meet the criteria to the president for choosing his appointments. This will end court packing and the hysteria which occurs every time there is a vacancy.
The number of judges on the court is not set by the executive branch nor is the voting criteria. It’s a legislative matter.
DOUGLAS BREWSTER
retired college instructor
Covington