With "DOTTIE" markings on the pavement, a car zips by the scene on Monday June 19, 2017, in Sorrento, La.. A parish project to replace an aging drainage culvert under Main Street in Sorrento is set to begin Tuesday, depending on the weather. But with the tropical activity in the Gulf, the project will be taken on a day-by-day basis, Sorrento Mayor Mike Lambert said. Once the project begins, the work at the Main Street/Lee Street intersection is expected to take six weeks to complete, he said. The old culvert will be replaced with a big box culvert to improve drainage, said Martin McConnell, public information officer with Ascension Parish government.