On the Nov. 6 general election ballot, Ascension Parish voters have the opportunity to continue moving in the right direction on drainage by voting to renew of a 5-mill property tax that supports all of our drainage maintenance programs.
This millage is the backbone for drainage operations throughout East Ascension. From A to Z, it pays for ditch digging, culvert clearing, grass cutting along highway ditches, canal dredging, and the operations of the Marvin Braud, Henderson Bayou and Sorrento pumping stations.
Ascension voters first approved this millage in 1958 and have continued to renew it every 10 years. Because of the funds generated by this millage, Ascension Parish leads the Capital Region in drainage projects. We are able to control our own destiny with levees and pumping systems. We don’t have to play the waiting game with the state or the federal government.
Without this millage, we would face an annual deficit of $5.6 million in our drainage budget. This would be devastating to our Public Works Department, likely resulting in diminished services and a narrower focus that would not be as robust in tackling our drainage needs. Additionally, this deficit would increase the likelihood that money would be drawn from other budget sources without dedicated revenue, such as recreation.
In 1958, the people of Ascension Parish showed great forethought and were wise to make this investment in drainage. I urge all citizens to support and vote for this renewal.
Kenny Matassa
president, Ascension Parish
Donaldsonville