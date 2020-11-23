I thank Councilman Scott Wilson for sticking up for Baton Rouge taxpayers of Baton Rouge by objecting to raiding road improvement sales tax allocation funds that voters approved. He notes that the City Park-are lakes weren’t included in the list of projects voters approved.
Raiding the funds creates a bad precedent.
Yes, something needs to be done to preserve our lakes. However, misallocating from the funds that are allocated specifically for roads is wrong.
I’m disappointed that Wilson is the only person to make a statement about raiding allocated funds. We could find the money elsewhere.
If we are going to raid funds why not raid the BREC tax, or perhaps the library tax? Imagine how fast this would wind up in court if it were coming from BREC or the library?
RICK SMITH
retired sales
Baton Rouge