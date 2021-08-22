Ron Faucheux is usually a deeply knowledgeable and perceptive commentator on the political realities of the day. However, it appears he has been spending far too much time without his mask in the company of his unvaccinated and also unmasked Republican friends. How else to explain his litany of Republican fever dreams?
His first is Joe Biden's so-called loss of approval over the pandemic. The numbers pretty much track every normal president's post-honeymoon ratings and really aren't any more than noise in the data.
Ron's second notion is Biden's inability to control his left wing. Good luck with that. It is not going to happen. I know it, you know it, and Biden knows it. Let them squawk, they won't get anywhere without the rest of the Democrats and they know it.
Third is the tragedy evolving in Afghanistan. Ron's column was clearly penned before recent events and the whole situation is playing out as we speak. But for now, the political calculation has to be that it is a messy disappointment, but better now than six or eight months from now, just before the mid-terms.
Fourth, the border crisis. There is no border "crisis," what we have is the same situation that we have had for the last hundred or more years. The "Fortress America" approach so favored by the former guy was always bound to fail. Let's face it, Mexicans are smart. And if they have business on the other side of the border, they will figure out a way to get across. Regardless, no one blames Joe Biden for the current situation. In three more years maybe. But not now.
Seeing these as election-changing issues is a hallucination fed by the Hieronymus Bosch comedy that is the modern Republican Party.
Ron, get vaccinated, wear your mask.
DANIEL DELAUREAL
retired federal employee
Lacombe