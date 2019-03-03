From left, New Orleans' Aniu White Wolf holds a Native American medicine wheel sign, as St. James resident Eve Butler and New Orleans' Rebecca King and Susan Prevost hold a banner showing an idyllic cypress and water scene with power generating solar panels and wind turbines serving as alternatives to oil-based energy, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017.

Environmental activists demonstrated outside the Governor's Mansion and the Louisiana Capitol Thursday in opposition to the proposed Bayou Bridge Pipeline.

Hoisting signs with slogans like "If you love it, protect it," about 20 people called on the state government to slow down work in deference to South Louisiana's wetlands and waterways.

If she had John Bel Edwards's ear, demonstrator Cherri Foytlin would ask the governor to perform an environmental impact study and investigate Energy Transfer Partners, the company petitioning to build the oil line. The proposal still requires approval from the state Department of Environmental Quality.

The pipeline will cross the Atchafalaya Basin, where crawfishermen are already struggling to haul in a catch, and conclude in the River Parishes, where it poses a risk to locals' drinking water said Foytlin, of the conservation group Bold Louisiana.

"(Edwards) needs to figure out who his allegience is to," she said.

