I feel the need to express my gratitude and give a huge thank you to all of the linemen that have been working so hard and diligently to restore our electricity as a result of Hurricane Ida.
I’ve seen them in the gas stations, saturated with sweat, trying to grab something to eat or drink. They’ve been working under very dangerous circumstances and in our intense heat.
So to all, again, thank you so much. When people see them, they should award them with a thumbs up. Or buy their lunch: I know that I will.
LAURIE HESNI
retired nurse
Covington