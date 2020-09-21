Why should the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board have a lengthy debate about the BASIS charter school wanting to raise academic standards for promoting students to the next grade?
Is it because BASIS students consistently exceed the standards set by the EBR School Board Pupil Progression Plan? Maybe it’s because the charter schools do a much better job of educating their students than do EBR Parish schools.
Setting and achieving higher progression standards would make the failure more obvious. The EBR Parish School Board should be working to up the standards in the public schools rather than maintaining the status quo so every student gets a gold star.
BASIS should be permitted to establish its own pupil progression plans. Charter schools outside of the districts can do so.
DEL HAHN
retired, FBI
Baton Rouge