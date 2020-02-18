Cassandra Sharpe’s Feb. 14 letter is a perfect example of the conditional-use process gone awry.
When the Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance was being written there was talk this would be enforced as "rule of law." My understanding was everyone would know exactly what could be done with a parcel of land based upon its zoning classification. Conditional uses and zoning changes would be rarely necessary — only when a parcel had odd lot lines, for example, or had been improperly zoned. Development would proceed based upon what the zoning allowed.
Unfortunately for historic neighborhoods, the City Planning Commission rarely finds a conditional use it doesn’t like. The CPC will attach relatively innocuous and meaningless provisos and then approve the conditional use no matter the negative impacts on the surrounding residential neighborhood.
There are also at least six approval standards the CPC is supposed to consider when granting a conditional-use request. For example, No. 2 states "the proposed use is consistent with the general purpose and intent of the applicable zoning district." No. 4 states "the proposed use is compatible with and preserves the character and integrity of adjacent development and neighborhoods." No. 6 states "the proposed use is not materially detrimental to the public health, safety and welfare or results in material damage or prejudice to other property in the vicinity." In the 45 years that I have been involved with neighborhood associations, I have never seen a conditional-use request turned down because it failed to meet all approval standards. The CPC consistently ignores these standards.
There is a reason the CPC approves virtually every conditional use and zoning change. It is self-perpetuating. Without all the conditional-use requests and zoning change requests there would be little for the City Planning Commission to do. If most conditional-use requests and zoning change requests were turned down, developers would get the idea and only buy parcels that actually fit their needs. The workload at the CPC would dwindle, probably so would the staff. The Planning Commission would be relegated to planning. This would alleviate the need for residents to be constantly fighting to protect the residential quality of life against ridiculously large, out-of-scale, intrusive projects, many that would seriously compromise residential quality of life.
I would ask the City Council, especially my councilperson Kristin Palmer, to investigate the CPC and their process for approving conditional uses and zoning-change requests. I hope others who feel strongly about protecting the quality of life for those that live and work in this great historic city would also contact their councilperson and ask that the CPC no longer be allowed to be a rubber stamp for developers.
JOHN W. ANDREWS
historic housing restoration contractor
New Orleans