Although it is reassuring to see Louisiana’s Coastal Protection Restoration Authority acknowledge irrefutable scientific evidence showing a massive die-off of the Barataria Bay bottlenose dolphin as a result of the Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion project, several key issues remain.
First, it is unjust to grant a waiver to one state that will allow it to sidestep a federally mandated law and cause environmental damage to another. The 2018 Marine Mammal Protection Act waiver effectively greenlit several Louisiana diversions without further study of the potential harm they would inflict on dolphins and their ecological habitats, not only in Louisiana but in Mississippi.
This project also violates the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act, which considers the Barataria Basin and Breton Sound “Essential Fish Habitat” for fish and shellfish. If you kill the habitat, you kill the species.
Dolphins, as well as the endangered sea turtle, are sentinel species — canaries in the coal mine. By the time they are adversely affected, everything below them is affected. While some species will vacate an area when salinity levels become low, others, such as oysters, are unable to leave. Dolphins and turtles choose to stay, thereby suffering devastating consequences. We witnessed this with the 2019 opening of the Bonnet Carré Spillway, when we lost an estimated 337 dolphins, over 200 sea turtles and thousands of acres of oyster beds, shrimp, blue crab, speckled trout and other species. Imagine what a 50-year freshwater flood will do.
Diversion advocates argue that you cannot compare the two, but the only true difference is that while the spillway is controlled and only open when necessary, the diversion will be a constant deluge of freshwater into the brackish estuary.
This project will be the beginning of the end to the estuaries on both sides of the Mississippi River and will have a significant impact on marine mammals, fisheries, our economy and way of life. Relevant agencies should look at proven, ecologically safe alternatives, such as forested ridges and using dredge materials for creating land.
MOBY SOLANGI, PH.D.
executive director, Institute for Marine Mammal Studies
Gulfport, Mississippi