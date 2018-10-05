In a recent column, Dan Fagan chimes in about a drag queen reading event for children scheduled in Lafayette. He laments the fact that progressive activists have achieved gay marriage and are now fixed on their next goal to ensure transgender rights. Drag Queen Story Time is part of that movement, but for him it is “insanity,” and it should be stopped.
Fagan is woefully ignorant of the motives, aims, and methods of drag performance. Drag queens take the ugly world of homophobia and transphobia and create something new and beautiful, something glittery and theatrical. Their lesson, whether it is taught in the libraries of Lafayette or the streets of the French Quarter, is a good one: Do not let those who would want to do you harm knock you down. Do not let the homophobes and the transphobes and all the other nasty and narrow-minded bigots of the world steal your sunshine. This is why Fagan’s worldview is doomed for failure.
Although Fagan does not seem to like the progress of LGBT activists in general, the author really objects to drag queens reading to children. For him, children ages 3 to 6 should not be exposed to such “gender confusion,” but again Fagan shows off his woeful ignorance. Does he really think that if a young child sees a drag queen (or a gay man or a lesbian or a transperson, for that matter) that the child will really grow up to be one him or herself? Will a child really become a drag queen in the mere presence of one? Most of us were probably exposed to many different types of people at various stages in our development, but we grew up to be just who we are. Even if Fagan is right that gender and sexual identity is so fragile that it could change in an instant at the library, what would be so wrong with more drag queens or gay men or lesbians or transpeople? Nothing, I say, nothing at all, unless you are committed to a homophobic and transphobic agenda.
It would be nice if we could easily dismiss Fagan as just another privileged heterosexual man who has nothing really to gain or lose in the debate but for whatever reason likes to chime in about who should and should not be reading to whom. But his phobic nastiness has the potential to cause real harm in the world. Drag queens and LGBT people are much more likely to be beaten and killed than their straight brothers and sisters. They are also far more prone to commit self-harm and suicide after prolonged exposure to psychological abuse. Considering this real violence that motivates LGBT activism in all its colorful forms, Fagan’s argument is truly ghastly. Let us not let him fool us. Let us choose instead a better route, a route of empathy and compassion, a route of openness and friendliness for those whose identity and experience may be vastly different from our own.
Robert Azzarello
professor
New Orleans