Reading about how Gayle Benson decided to save the “Classic” road race encouraged me to write.
In the 1980s and 1990s, she ran an interior design firm and, because I was a professor of interior design at Delgado Community College, she would often ask me to send her a student as a trainee. Students were grateful for the employment opportunity, learning the business from a successful designer. I really appreciated her helping them out.
Also, I was a runner in those years and enjoyed the Crescent City Classic immensely (My last run was in 1989).
I won’t be running the race but am grateful for all she has done recently for the people of the city, and in the past for those budding designers. So, kudos to Gayle Benson; she has always been a class act.
PEG USNER
retired professor
Mandeville